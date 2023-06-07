Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

Gerrymandering – the redrawing of legislative districts to benefit specific political parties, political factions or individual political figures – dominated post-census redistricting in California for decades.

The Legislature long wielded redistricting authority for itself and the state’s congressional delegation, and every 10 years its power players would carve up California to help themselves, their parties and their loyalists gain or retain office.

The districts they created often defied cartographic or demographic rationality. Michael Berman, who died recently, was long regarded as a savant who could make or break political careers in how he drew lines for his brother, long-serving legislator and Congressman Howard Berman, and others in their orbit.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

Recommended for you