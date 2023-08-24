Have you noticed that the new modern-day version of the California dream is to leave California? That is 40% of the residents of this state want to leave it.

This should not come as a surprise. Just look at how many have already left! One million people left California between 2010 and 2020. And since then, the exodus has become a stampede. Over 500,000 have left since 2020.

And it is not just people that are leaving. Businesses are leaving too. According to a report from Spectrum Location Solutions, California’s costly tax and regulatory policies prompted more than 10,000 businesses to leave the state, reduce their operations or curtail plans to locate here between 2008 and 2015.

Andy Caldwell is COLAB Executive Director and a local radio talk show host.

