As noted in Britannica, during the early 20th century, American neurologist Walter J. Freeman II promoted the success of the surgery known as the lobotomy through the media, which touted it as a miracle procedure, capturing the attention of the public and leading to an overwhelming demand for the operation.

The transorbital lobotomy procedure, which Freeman performed very quickly, sometimes in less than 10 minutes, was used on many patients with relatively minor mental disorders.

Subsequently, Portuguese neurophysician António Egas Moniz, was awarded the 1949 Nobel Prize for Physiology/Medicine (along with Swiss physiologist Walter Rudolf Hess) for his version of the procedure. What? They won the Nobel Prize for perfecting the lobotomy? As barbaric and lame as that all sounds now, consider today’s version of a sexual lobotomy.

Andy Caldwell is COLAB Executive Director and a local radio talk show host.

Recommended for you