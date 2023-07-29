Each time Congress debates its priorities for the Farm Bill every five years, as it is doing this year, it faces legislation that profoundly affects the economic well-being of Americans nationwide.

From managing natural resources to rural development to funding labs and researchers at institutions across America, the Farm Bill is the most important tool the federal government has for ensuring that Americans have access to the food they need while also boosting economic development and growing the middle class.

The Farm Bill’s implications go well beyond farms. These policies made by Congress will show up at kitchen tables and green spaces across the country. For example, the Farm Bill is essential to supporting families at risk of going hungry, a category that encompasses millions of Americans in every community across the country. In 2021, 33.8 million people (5 million of whom were children) lived in food-insecure households, meaning that they didn’t have enough food to lead an active, healthy lifestyle at some point in the year. At a time of great need, more kids than ever could receive free meals at school during the pandemic.

Lily Roberts is the managing director for Inclusive Growth at the Center for American Progress.

