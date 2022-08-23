Thomas Elias

California’s economic Jeremiahs regularly predict an imminent major economic downturn, some saying it has already begun. The reality, though, is that while a dip is likely, it will not do a fraction of the damage inflicted by the last similar hit to this state.

That one came in the late spring of 2020 and saw unemployment here leap from 4.1 percent to 15.9 percent in just two months as businesses by the thousands shut down amid hordes of layoffs in the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But California rebounded swiftly once vaccines became available and both hospitalizations and deaths from the virus dropped considerably. As the state heads into what might be a new downturn, unemployment levels are back to just about the same as pre-pandemic and California seems well situated to make this a fairly brief decline, far short of a major disaster – unless it’s your business that’s hurting as the perpetual economic roller coaster heads downward for a bit.

