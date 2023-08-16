I doubt I’m the only one who grew up hearing, “Make sure you make a good first impression.” At the time, I probably wondered whether that was my parents just being persnickety.

It turns out they were right. This realization occurred when I reconsidered my take on a person I had historically viewed as a bad combination of nerdy, narcissistic and dull. The only other attribute I didn’t add —because, even then, I knew it wasn’t true — was “mean.”

But then, as luck would have it, we were seated at dinner together. Suddenly, I found him a good listener, full of helpful information on topics that mattered, and appreciative of what others had to say.

Jill Ebstein is the author of "Alfred's Journey to Be Liked," and editor of the “At My Pace” book series. She founded Sized Right Marketing, a Newton, Mass. consulting firm. 

