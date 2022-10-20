When the congressional committee investigating the coup attempt at the United States Capitol issued a subpoena for Donald Trump, Chairman Bennie Thompson justified the decision by saying, "He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6."

Trump will never testify, of course, but that's not the point. That summons is a political document, not a legal one. It's part of the Democratic strategy to make Trump "the center of the story" on Nov. 8, Election Day, not just Jan. 6, Insurrection Day. And that strategy employs two related themes.

The first is aimed at reminding voters that Trump himself, and his fervent supporters, stand for incivility and instability. It brands them as radical extremists, not true conservatives; they don't cherish traditions, they trash them, just as they trashed the Capitol.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

