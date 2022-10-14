If you own a timeshare or, God forbid, are considering buying one, I have one word of advice that has made the timeshare industry mad at me following my April 2021 article quoting Salem, Oregon, attorney Eric Olsen.

Replying to my question, “What do you risk by not paying the timeshare maintenance fee or for the timeshare itself?” Olsen stated, “I can’t recall a single instance where a client was ever sued. Timeshare companies never sue.” 

When that story ran, I got a call from a woman claiming to be in management with a timeshare developer in Las Vegas. It was a warning. “Mr. Beaver, we don’t appreciate what you are revealing about how we deal with people who don’t pay. Be careful.”

