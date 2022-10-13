If giving unemployment benefits to criminals sitting behind bars or fraudsters in foreign countries wasn’t enough to make your stomach turn, recently, we learned that California’s unemployment fraud initial estimate of $20 billion is closer to $32 billion and counting.

During the pandemic, millions of Californians sought unemployment benefits following government-created business closures and massive layoffs.

The enormous influx of unemployment claims was met with an unemployment office delaying payments for up to nine months. While it was easy and convenient for government bureaucrats to blame the delays on this surge, these computers and check processing problems were brought up and discussed 10 years ago, after our last economic recession.

Senator Ted Gaines (Ret.) was elected to represent the Board of Equalization’s First District. He is a leading taxpayer advocate, defender of Prop. 13, and is committed to providing trustworthy and transparent representation for nearly 10 million constituents in 30 counties of northern, eastern, and southern California. For more information, visit www.boe.ca.gov/Gaines.

Recommended for you