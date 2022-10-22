News feeds are being flooded with pro and con arguments about whether federally recognized tribes and licensed gambling companies should be allowed to offer online sports betting in California. Instead, #LandBack should be trending.

The #LandBack movement seeks to return lands to tribal nations. These lands, with few exceptions, are subject to state property taxes. The Legislature should amend California’s tax codes to exempt these lands from property taxes. Doing so would impede the exploitation of Indigenous peoples that has been part of the nation’s history since before its independence.

State property taxation was used to acquire Indigenous lands. The 1887 federal Dawes Act authorized the breaking up of Indigenous-held lands into parcels held in trust, and exempt from state property taxes, for a set period. When the exemption ended, many Indigenous people could not pay and forfeited their lands to the state, which then resold them.

A Public Voices Fellow with The OpEd Project, Kerri J. Malloy is an assistant professor of Global Humanities at San José State University. He is an enrolled member of the Yurok Tribe.

