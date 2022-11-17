Coming to America as an immigrant can be difficult — a new country, a new culture and often even a new language. Unfortunately, unnecessary occupational licensing restrictions create barriers for immigrants, making it much more challenging to start lives in America.

Barbering is a common profession for immigrants. Take Amar, a Syrian refugee who has cut hair for about 20 years. When he first arrived in the United States, he knew he wanted to start work as a barber.

But only some people can become a barber. In all states, before you can start cutting hair professionally, you must be approved by the government. A license to practice barbering requires education, training, exams, fees, a clean legal record, and more.

Conor Norris is assistant director and Edward Timmons is director of the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation at West Virginia University. 

Recommended for you