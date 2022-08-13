While inflation drives the cost of food, rent and gasoline higher and higher, elected officials should take every step possible to help lighten the load for working-class families.

While many policy levers exist in Washington, local leaders have a critical opportunity to help those who need it the most by eliminating costly fees in the criminal justice system.

Across the country, courts and law enforcement attempt to collect fines and fees that fund their operations. As a result, the financial obligations people rack up as they are processed through the legal system have ballooned to more than a thousand dollars per case — even for the lowest level offenses.

Becca Goldstein is an assistant professor of law at the University of California, Berkeley. Helen Ho is a research director at The People Lab at the Harvard Kennedy School. Cybele Kotonias is a director of criminal justice at Arnold Ventures. 

