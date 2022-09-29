The state government’s chronic inability to employ high technology in a timely and cost-effective manner is nowhere more evident than in a project called “Financial Information System for California.”

That awkward title was devised so that it could be called by the catchy title of “FI$Cal,” but by whatever moniker, the effort to create a single program for managing state finances has been nothing but trouble, consuming nearly two decades of political and bureaucratic time and costing taxpayers at least $1 billion.

The state auditor’s office, tasked by law with monitoring FI$Cal’s progress, or lack thereof, has issued a string of reports detailing its missed deadlines, incomplete features and ever-rising costs. At one point, the auditor even blew the whistle on an effort to have the project declared complete, even though it was far from being totally operational.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

