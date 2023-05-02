Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

Tractors and crews can be seen working in fields up and down the Central Coast as most fields have dried out after the heavy rainfall from just a few weeks ago.

We still have a few tractors getting stuck near the hillsides, where water continues to flow from springs below the ground's surface. Our grapevines are beginning to grow nicely, thanks to the warm springtime temperatures last week.

The vines were off to a slow start, thanks to the wet cool weather earlier in the season. Those warm days may be short lived, though, as the weatherman is calling for an inch of rain and cooler weather again as I write this week’s column.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

