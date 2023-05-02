Tractors and crews can be seen working in fields up and down the Central Coast as most fields have dried out after the heavy rainfall from just a few weeks ago.
We still have a few tractors getting stuck near the hillsides, where water continues to flow from springs below the ground's surface. Our grapevines are beginning to grow nicely, thanks to the warm springtime temperatures last week.
The vines were off to a slow start, thanks to the wet cool weather earlier in the season. Those warm days may be short lived, though, as the weatherman is calling for an inch of rain and cooler weather again as I write this week’s column.
As a small, five- or 6-year-old farmer growing up and riding alongside my grandfather Sam on his T-20 International Harvester tractor pulling a six-foot disc, I am always taken back to the rich smell of the moist soil being turned over by the disc.
That along with the exhaust coming from the gasoline powered engine will always be etched in my mind.
I am always in awe of farmers as I drive through the Valley and watch as they work their fields almost to perfection, as they get ready to plant lettuce, broccoli, strawberries, celery and a plethora of other crops.
The soil is manicured before the furrows or “beds” are put in place for transplants that have taken the place, in some cases, of direct seeded crops.
I recall when my brother and I were growing sugar beets and tomatoes in the Santa Ynez Valley in the late 1970s, and it was time to “bed up” or install the furrows. Coastal Ag Chemical used to bed up our fields before we planted.
A couple of years they were too busy and we had to install the beds ourselves. Back then we did not have any GPS on our tractors like today, which ensure the tractor will drive in a nice straight line, so the furrows won’t be crooked.
Before GPS, farmers relied on certain tractor drivers who could drive and keep a straight line when it was time to bed up. The tractors were set up with a ”listing bar”, usually two steel bars with shovels placed at whatever spacing you were going to use for your crop.
I recall the sugar beets we grew were on 30-inch beds and the tomatoes were on 60-inch beds. That spacing made it easy to use the same tractor and cultivators for both crops.
We did not have the listing bar, but we did have a cultivator known as a Lilliston, which was the right spacing and had shovels that we used to bed up our fields. Back then I was the only one that could drive straight, so I was recruited. The finished job was not perfect, but we made it work.
Last week I stopped and watched a driver from a local fertilizer dealer install new beds on a field east of Santa Maria. The new bright green, John Deere tractor was outfitted with a nice cab for the operator, along with tanks on either side of the cab that held the fertilizer that was being applied at the same time the furrows were going in.
A long way from the cabless tractor I drove with the Lilliston cultivator on the back.
Remember to thank a farmer next time you sit down and have a nice dinner, especially for the fresh vegetables grown right here at home.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com