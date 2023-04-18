The weather can be tricky this time of year, a mix of beautiful warm spring days, similar to what we enjoyed on Easter Sunday last week. Then cold nights and early mornings remind us that we are still in for some frosty mornings.
Predicting temperatures down to 32 degrees and lower has proven tough this year for our forecasters.
I’ve done this long enough now that I can tell by early evening if it's going to get down to freezing by early morning, my intuition is closer sometimes than our frost forecasts.
This season I have seen the forecast low to be around 39 or 40 only to have the temperatures around 4:30 a.m. drop to 30 in our coldest locations. We tend to have the guys come in around 4 a.m. just to be safe on nights that feel cold, so we're ready to protect the young growth on our vines if needed.
There are never two years the same in farming, and this year is turning out to be no exception.
This past week I was able to get out into the vineyards I oversee from Santa Rosa Road southwest of Buellton up to Santa Maria and out to New Cuyama. I was able to take advantage of several zoom meetings dealing with both surface and groundwater regulations from my office, at least limiting the drive time to each meeting.
Everywhere I traveled small streams were still running out of the hills, many covered in wild oats and needle grasses that have headed out and are giving up their bright green color as the days warm and we head for summer.
I always enjoy watching the tall oats sway back and forth in the wind, reminding me of our days farming dry land grain.
Another bonus this year are the colorful splashes of wildflowers dotting the countryside. From the bright orange California poppies near Figueroa Mountain, to carpets of lupine and Indian paintbrush scattered around the lower hills.
Nowhere are the flowers more colorful than the hills near the Cuyama Valley. I did not make it over to the Carrizo Plain, just over the hills from the Cuyama Valley to get a firsthand view of the superbloom. But I did take some time in the rolling hills west of New Cuyama to enjoy the beauty and colorful show Mother Nature puts on from time to time after years of plentiful rainfall.
The next day brought me back to Santa Ynez, where after a mid-morning meeting I traveled west to Solvang. I needed to catch up with a longtime family friend, Father Peter Banks at Mission Sant Ines — our family has long ties to the Mission.
Father Peter and my dad were great friends during his time at the Valley News and after. Now that we live north of Los Alamos we enjoy going to mass at St. Louis de Monfort in Sana Maria, but we do occasionally go down to the Mission, where it always feels like going home, especially if Father Peter is saying mass that Sunday.
It was nice to slow down at the end of last week, make time to enjoy the beautiful wildflowers and visit with someone as special and kind as Father Peter, may God continue to watch over him.
Make some time to enjoy our springtime weather, along with our beautiful wildflowers, before they go away.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com