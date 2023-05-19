My son is 7 and intensely into drawing dragons and playing chess.

When he was 6, he lived in his pirate costume for several weeks. When he was 5, he was all about his Batman outfit, especially the black cape. When he was 4, he loved the story of King Richard the Lionheart.

I’ve played along, sewing outfits and trying to call him by whatever name he wore at the time — he was adamant about being called “Richard” during Lionheart’s phase. When he was the pirate captain, he played the part by narrowing his eyes and slurring his speech by hiking his lower jaw to one side.

Havilah Wingfield is a visiting fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

