We hear constant news of massive layoffs at major corporations, especially in the technology industry.

Yet, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that 517,000 jobs were created in January. That announcement accompanied news that the unemployment rate had fallen to 3.4 percent, the lowest since 1969.

Longstanding assumptions about what drives and sustains the American economy are being challenged.

Brian Slipka is the CEO of True North Equity Partners. 

Tags

Recommended for you