During this holiday season, consumers are likely to ask, “Is the United States Postal Service in a better position to serve customers than they were a year ago?”

Even before the pandemic, online shopping and deliveries were an essential staple of the season. Last year, the nation saw 127.8 million shoppers buying via online sites during the Thanksgiving holiday week alone. This uptick in volume presumably represents a significant opportunity for logistics and delivery services to meet consumer demand.

Unfortunately, for the Postal Service, the volume influx has brought about more headaches and hassles than the beleaguered agency can handle. Issues around finances, logistical operations and service standards have created challenges for the Postal Service and customers.

Steve Pociask is president and CEO of the American Consumer Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you