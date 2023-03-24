Is Ron DeSantis qualified to be president? A small but growing number of Republicans are starting to express their doubts.

Until now, DeSantis has been the Teflon Prince of GOP politics: a clean slate, a distant ideal, promising to retain the loyalties of MAGA Nation while avoiding the scars and scabs Donald Trump acquired during four tumultuous years in office. Plus, he is 32 years younger than Trump, and far better positioned to make Joe Biden's age and frailty a campaign issue.

But DeSantis could not remain unmarked and undefined forever. And now that he's started to fill in some blanks -- to say what he actually believes -- his drawbacks are starting to show. One prime example is a questionnaire he filled out for Tucker Carlson, the Fox host and GOP power broker. In it, DeSantis dismissed Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a "territorial dispute" and argued that arming Kyiv's resistance was not one of America's "vital national interests."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

