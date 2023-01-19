Metaphorically speaking, the ink is still wet on the vote tallies from the 2022 election, but last week saw the beginning of what will be California’s highest profile political contest of 2024 – a duel for the U.S. Senate seat that Dianne Feinstein has held for three decades.

Feinstein, who will be 90 in June, has not said whether she’ll be seeking another term next year, but recently widowed, very unpopular with the dominant progressive wing of the Democratic Party, and plagued by accounts of cognitive dissonance, she is likely to retire.

Without waiting, Katie Porter, an Orange County congresswoman who made a name for herself as a relentless cross-examiner of corporate executives in congressional hearings, declared her candidacy last week and immediately gained an endorsement from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a leading progressive figure.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

Recommended for you