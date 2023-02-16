If history is any guide, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' bizarre "rebuttal" to a presidential speech she hadn't heard will be the high point of her political career. (Her address was pre-recorded.) Contrary to many, including Sanders herself, voters in this state have little enthusiasm for living in a fundamentalist theocracy. They know these Bible-beaters all too well.

Sanders came off as a self-intoxicated fanatic, like a second-string preacher at the kind of suburban fundamentalist church that has auditorium seating and multiple video screens. Her eyes had that familiar gleam; everybody who disagrees with her is "of the devil."

For as long as I've lived in Arkansas -- that is, since Gov. Dale Bumpers liberated the state from the segregationist Orval Faubus in the early '70s -- right-wing theocrats have made most of the noise in statewide politics but lost most of the elections. That would include Sanders' father, Mike Huckabee, an affable Baptist preacher who plays bass guitar in a band that performs Rolling Stones covers.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

