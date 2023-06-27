The crowd that streamed onto the campus of St. Anselm College Tuesday night to hear Robert F. Kennedy Jr. give a speech on foreign policy was so large the line into Dana Center-Koonz Theatre stretched all the way to the top of campus.

And the political policy Kennedy offered to address the international challenges of Russia and China has a progressive legacy that stretches all the way back to the 196os: Peace, not provocation.

Attendance at Kennedy’s event was so large — an estimated 700 people, according to campus sources — his speech had to be delayed for 30 minutes to find overflow space to accommodate the crowd.

Michael Graham is Managing Editor at InsideSources.

