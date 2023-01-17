Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
January of 2023 will surely go down as one of the wettest months in recent history. Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to the folks who lost loved ones along with flood-damaged homes and property.

Unfortunately, we became complacent due to the extended drought we have been experiencing over the last six or seven years. I know we were not as prepared as in years past here on the vineyard near Los Alamos.

For many years, right after harvest in early November, we would plant many of our vineyard roads located in the hills with barley. In addition, we would add sandbags and straw waddles in areas we knew were prone to erosion.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

