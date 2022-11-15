I’m happy to report that the weatherman was correct when he predicted rain for last week. We received 1.25 inches of rain on the vineyrd near Los Alamos.
Hopefully more is on the way soon to keep the green grass on the hills growing and begin to replenish our water supplies after four or five years of low rainfall.
The wet weather kept us out of the fields for a few days, giving me a chance to get caught up on neverending paperwork and regulatory compliance.
It also gave us a chance to head over to Fresno where we caught up with our son Clayton to attend a Fresno State home football game two weeks ago. As game time got close, we made our way to the field and passed impressive tents set up for tailgate parties that had been going on for some time.
The smell of BBQ, wine, beer and sodas along with laughter filled the air. I thought to myself, these folks know how to party before the game.
As we made our way to the check-in, the Bulldog football team ran past us on their way to the field. Bulldog stadium re-named Valley Children’s Stadium in July of 2022, seats 40,727 fans.
It is somewhat unique, as it was built partially below ground level, with the playing field 37 feet below grade. Once inside we made our way down to our seats on the 45-yard line, five rows from the bottom. it was a pretty good hike down the long stairs to our seats.
It was fun to get caught up into the enthusiasm of Red Wave fans as the Fresno State marching band, along with the cheerleaders and flag drill team made their way onto the field before the game began.
At the same time, with the crowd on their feet, three military parachutists made their way down onto the middle of the field in honor of our country's veterans. It was great to see the patriotism of the fans on full display prior to kickoff.
We stayed at the game until the start of the fourth quarter, when the score was Fresno State 55 and Hawaii 0.
I think the game ended with a final score of 55 to 13. It was a fun evening.
We were back in Fresno the next weekend to watch our son Clayton participate in a California Farm Bureau collegiate Young Farmer and Rancher discission meet. This year Cal Poly SLO, Modesto Junior College and Fresno State had teams made up of five to six students each, who discussed issues and challenges facing California farmers.
The teams are split up into four to five contestants, so each school has a representative speaking on pre-determined topics put together by the state Farm Bureau. There are several rounds of discission where, after being judged, the final four contestants get together and the top speakers are chosen during the final round.
I'm proud to say that Clayton made it to the final round, where he came in third, pretty good for participating in his first discission meet. All the kids did a great job. I really enjoyed watching them bring their perspective to challenges facing agriculture today.
Not to be outdone by her brother, our daughter Kathleen takes off this week with her Farm Bureau leadership class in Washington D.C. I’ll update you on her success in my next column.
In the meantime, keep your umbrella handy.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com