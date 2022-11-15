Kevin Merrill: Graduating into a different future
Kevin Merrill

I’m happy to report that the weatherman was correct when he predicted rain for last week. We received 1.25 inches of rain on the vineyrd near Los Alamos.

Hopefully more is on the way soon to keep the green grass on the hills growing and begin to replenish our water supplies after four or five years of low rainfall.

The wet weather kept us out of the fields for a few days, giving me a chance to get caught up on neverending paperwork and regulatory compliance.

Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com

