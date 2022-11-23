Russia's reprehensible invasion of Ukraine has made one thing clear: The global order is changing. An axis of repressive, authoritarian world powers -- all with ties to Vladimir Putin -- is growing bolder and more confident, and wants to see America's influence decline.

It's more important than ever for the United States and all liberty-minded Western nations to have dependable, moderate allies to counter Putin and his cronies. As policymakers look abroad to cultivate relationships, they shouldn't overlook Qatar, a rising star on the world stage.

While some folks might have trouble locating Qatar on a map, millions of eyes are turning to the Arab nation. Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November and December, having beat out the United States, Australia, Japan, and South Korea for the bid.

Dr. Tarek Kteleh is a practicing medical doctor and president of Rheumatology of Central Indiana. He is the author of The Six Pillars of Advocacy: Embrace Your Cause and Transform Lives. 

