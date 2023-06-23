Thomas Elias

At this early date, about nine months before next spring’s California primary election and seven months before Republicans in Iowa begin the only polling that actually counts, there appears a decent chance Californians will have a key role in choosing the next GOP presidential nominee.

Barring a disabling felony conviction, it now seems the contest here will essentially pit the twice indicted former President Donald Trump against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by far the early leader among other Republicans.

For both men, it’s highly ironic that California could be decisive. Trump has never won a general election in this state. Both times he ran for President, California provided the votes to inflict national popular vote defeats upon him. While in office, he did all he could to exact revenge on California, from trying to skew Census results to minimize the state’s population to acting slowly on getting relief funding for wildfire victims, and more.

