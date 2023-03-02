Mitch McConnell is demonized by Democrats, and rightly so, for his malevolent maneuvering that helped Donald Trump appoint three conservative justices to the Supreme Court. When it comes to policy toward Ukraine, however, the Senate Republican leader has emerged as one of the more courageous and clear-eyed realists in either party.

McConnell is directly confronting the GOP's isolationist wing, asserting during a recent visit to Finland: "It is not an act of charity for the United States and our NATO allies to help supply the Ukrainian people's self-defense. It is a direct investment in our own core national interests.

"If Putin were given a green light to destabilize Europe, invading and killing at will," he added, "the long-term cost to the United States in both dollars and security risks would be astronomically higher than the minuscule fraction of our GDP that we have invested in Ukraine's defense thus far."

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

