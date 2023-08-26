As we mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington (August 28) and the sacrifices made by the heroes before us, we must face that their work did not end there.

With every passing generation, the spark that guided their legacy of fighting for racial equality and justice is carried on by new change-makers. That is the same spark I see in the young people today: future leaders, unafraid to stand against the systems trying to hold them back.

The too-often unsung champions, Black women, played and continue to play instrumental roles in smashing the inequalities in American democracy.

Christian F. Nunes is the president of the National Organization for Women (NOW). 

