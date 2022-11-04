Thomas Elias

One key principle behind the spate of laws passed in the last two years aimed at increasing California’s housing density is that every city in the state is essentially the same.

That’s why new laws have eliminated single-family residential zoning throughout the state, and not merely in the most sprawling cities and counties. That’s why virtually every street in the state with any commercial elements is now subject to high-rise development, if developers can be found to do the work.

It’s a one-size-fits-all philosophy that was bound to create major conflict when it began affecting the often quirky cities that make up much of this crazy-quilt state.

