Thomas Elias

The idea that oil companies and gasoline refiners could gouge Californians – and other Americans to a lesser degree – by as much as 100 percent of the previous price of gasoline seemed utterly preposterous until February.

That’s when President Biden slapped an embargo on Russian oil, depriving California refineries of between 2 percent and 3 percent of the supplies they had been using. Average pump prices instantly rose from $4.70 per gallon across the state to above $6. Later, in some places, prices even topped $9 per gallon, about twice their price just six months ago.

That’s gouging, pure and simple. Yes, the worldwide price of oil was up, but not in anywhere near such large proportions. Many citizens are still making excuses for oil companies, but their financial reports make it clear they are reaping windfall profits in the billions of dollars.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com. His book, "The Burzynski Breakthrough, The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It" is now available in a soft cover fourth edition. For more Elias columns, visit www.californiafocus.net

Tags

Recommended for you