Mark James Miller: Courage is standing tall against the odds

Miller, Mark James

On Sept. 15, 2021, I wrote “It’s never too late to make your dreams come true,” on these pages, pointing to the excitement I felt with the publication of my second novel, "The White Cockade, A Novel of the American Revolution", coming out just as I was turning 70 years old.

The reviews were mostly positive: “The author’s meticulous attention to atmospheric cultural details and descriptions of period weaponry add up to a narrative win.” ─ Kirkus Reviews.

This was followed in December last year with the publication of the novel in audiobook form, by Beacon Audiobooks.

Mark James Miller is a Central Coast novelist, teacher, and president of the Part-Time Faculty Association of Allan Hancock College.

