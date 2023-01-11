A reporter for West Virginia’s public broadcasting system was fired last month after exposing the state health agency’s abuse of disabled people.

Amelia Ferrell Knisley said she was axed after ignoring orders to stop reporting that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was hiding information about treatment of its disabled clients, including allegations of patient dumping and warehousing.

Knisley’s reportage prompted calls by legislative leaders for an official investigation, but, she said, orders to fire her came from the broadcasting system’s boss, Butch Antolini, a former press secretary for Gov. Jim Justice.

