Dan Walters: Prop 13, and a conflict 42 years in the making

Walters, Dan

Members of a state Senate committee spent more than four hours last week delving into the complexities of the supply chain that pumps more than 13 billion gallons of gasoline into Californians’ cars each year.

Immediately after the “informational hearing” ended, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared that it made the case for the tax-like “penalties” he wants to impose on refiners for exceeding still-to-be-determined profit margins, once again accusing them of price gouging.

“Today’s hearing provided even more evidence that we need to crack down on Big Oil’s price gouging at the pump,” Newsom said. “Experts detailed how gas price hikes led to record profits and why we need greater transparency. Big Oil’s lobbyists again used scare tactics and refused to provide answers or solutions to last year’s price spikes. We’re taking action to hold them accountable with a price gouging penalty and long-overdue transparency measures.”

