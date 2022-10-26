California has an overabundance of crises that could be fairly described as existential.

We have critical shortages of water, electrical power and housing, our homelessness and poverty are the worst in the nation and out-of-control wildfires consume thousands of homes each year.

There is another crisis that threatens California’s future, not as in-your-face evident as the others but potentially just as devastating — shamefully low levels of learning by the state’s nearly 6 million public school students.

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

Recommended for you