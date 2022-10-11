California once had a history of epic political and legal battles over redrawing legislative and congressional districts after each decennial census.

The Legislature, dominated then as now by Democrats, would create maps that enhanced the party’s prospects of gaining, or at least holding, power and if the governor was a Democrat, the gerrymandered districts would become law.

That happened after the 1980 census when then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed redistricting bills that were especially one-sided. The late Congressman Phil Burton, who largely drew weirdly shaped, but highly partisan, congressional maps called them “my contribution to modern art.”

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

