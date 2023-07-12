Like most physicians, I’m a great believer in preventive medicine. Along with being strongly pro-vaccine, I also endorse colonoscopies to detect early cancers in the colon or rectum. Mixing my metaphors, I recently voted with my feet and came face to face with artificial intelligence (AI).

And yes, I know it’s a hard sell because a colonoscopy — or, to be more accurate, the required preparation for it (the “cleanout”) — isn’t pleasant. However, it’s important; it could save your life.

According to the National Institutes of Health, colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer in the United States. It is insidious because it can progress for a long time before it becomes symptomatic, and by then it becomes harder to treat.

Henry I. Miller, a physician and molecular biologist, is the Glenn Swogger Distinguished Fellow at the American Council on Science and Health. He was the founding director of the FDA’s Office of Biotechnology. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

