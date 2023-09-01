“I own a construction company that has 30 employees. We build houses, small commercial offices and I’ve got a humdinger of a story for you.

“One of our people – 40 year-old Terry who is a highly skilled carpenter everyone likes – needs to have his vision checked out by an eye doctor, as he is having difficulty with a number of tasks.

“For example, his night driving is scary. He misses off-ramps. He has mis-measured where to saw 2x4s, resulting in expensive wood being effectively lost. He squints, rubs his eyes, has trouble reading, and when we suggest that he probably needs to get glasses, replies, ‘I don’t want to look ugly and old.’

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

Recommended for you