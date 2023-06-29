Everything I know about Russia, I learned from Fyodor Dostoevsky and Winston Churchill. Last week's melodramatic events there reminded me of scenes of drunken chaos in "Demons," the Russian novelist's prophetic (and well-nigh unreadable) 1872 novel, with today's two bloody-handed gangsters named Putin and Prigozhin as protagonists.

Both men would be well-advised to avoid tall buildings and open windows, is all I can say. Otherwise, Churchill got it right in a 1939 radio address about the Hitler-Stalin pact, with the Soviet Union joining Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland. The British prime minister unforgettably described Russia as "a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma."

Churchill added that only cold-blooded calculations of national interest could explain Stalin's actions -- miscalculations, actually, since fully 25 million Russians perished before the Nazis were defeated, a catastrophic victory the nation still hasn't gotten over, and probably never will.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of "The Hunting of the President" (St. Martin's Press, 2000). You can email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

