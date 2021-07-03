I went to the doctor this week for the first time since the pandemic started for a proper visit. It’s good to go regularly even when you are healthy (that is, after all, how you stay like that), but I had a more pressing issue that prompted my appointment.
Since February, I’ve been experiencing chest pains. These tend to be acute and sharp, and they can last anywhere from 30 seconds to 30 minutes. Typically, these flare up when I’m stressed. Stick me on SR-99 northbound at about 5 p.m. and you’d swear I was having a heart attack.
As it turns out, I seem to be okay. My X-rays and EKG came back clean, blood pressure is normal, and while I’ve put on a little weight since the start of COVID-19, I have a more-or-less clean bill of health. Turns out I have something called “costochondritis." Basically, the joint connecting the ribcage to the sternum got bruised and inflamed. When I get too stressed, the joint tenses up, causing my chest pain. The solution is simple: Avoid stress when possible until the joint has time to heal up.
Makes sense ‘— it’s simple enough in theory.
Practice, on the other hand, not so much. And that’s because life is tailor-made to tense up that problem area. As much as I love my job, there’s a special kind of stress that comes as a tight deadline gets closer and closer. Traffic is already bad enough, but just to rub a little salt on the wound, let’s ratchet up the gas tax a few more cents.
And the cherry on the stress sundae — it’s the act of de-stressing itself.
“Take it easy,” I tell myself. “I need to take it easy.”
So, diagnosis and doctor’s orders in hand, my editor and I work out the details for getting a day off work to relax and de-stress.
“Alright,” I say. “Guess I’ll lay down on the couch and rest. It’s my day off, after all.”
“Psssst! Donny! Hey, Donny!”
“Yes, brain?
“It’s 11:30 a.m. on a Thursday. You should be working.”
“Not now, brain.”
There’s nothing more stressful than being told not to stress yourself out when you’ve got a lot to do. Your brain is just reminding you of your bills, your deadlines, that you need to get something for your mom’s birthday ... As chaotic as the day-to-day may be, it’s worse to sit and let it fester. It marinates in your mind and — in my case — ratchets up the chest pain.
If you’re by chance reading this, doctor, know that I intend to take your advice. I’ll have some vacation days coming up sooner or later and when I do, I’ll focus on recuperation. Maybe if I’m lucky enough, I won’t have as much to dwell on.
Sorry, brain. Doctor’s orders.
