The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) asks in a recent editorial what referring Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution would accomplish. 

The writers claim “Merrick Garland has appointed special counsel Jack Smith to investigate … Trump’s schemes …” and assert, “The Jan. 6 committee’s loud intervention makes his job more complicated, given clear partisan context.”

I disagree, truth and facts are non-partisan and referrals from the Jan. 6 Committee can serve as a useful template for understanding motives behind Trump’s crimes of insurrection, obstruction, and conspiracy.

Nelson Sagisi is a Santa Maria resident.

