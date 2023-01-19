And now, here's a preview of coming attractions!

The kerfuffle over President Biden's handling of classified documents from his vice presidential days raises many legal and political issues. But here's one critical takeaway: Elections have consequences.

Even though Republicans control the House by only four votes, they now run every committee. They cannot pass any legislation that will become law. They can, however, hold hearings, ask questions, subpoena witnesses and documents and generally make life miserable for the Biden administration.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

