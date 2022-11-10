A lot remains uncertain about the midterm elections. Republicans will almost certainly run the House, but how will they operate with a tiny margin? Control of the Senate probably won't be decided until Georgia's runoff election on Dec. 6. But it's still possible to draw some useful lessons for the future.

ONE: Voters sent wildly contradictory messages. In exit polls, 75% said they were angry or dissatisfied with the country's direction. Seventy-three percent said the economy was in bad shape. Yet they decided overwhelmingly to keep the same officials in office.

As of this writing, not a single senator or governor who ran for reelection was defeated, and only a handful of House members lost their seats. A few outstanding races in states like Nevada and Arizona could unseat incumbents, but the pattern is clear.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

