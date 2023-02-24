For anyone who claims injuries from an accident or owns or rents insured real property, should it suffer damage or a theft loss, there is always a chance that you will be required to attend an Examination under Oath (EUO) by a claims adjuster or an insurance company attorney.

If requested, you must assume the insurance company suspects fraud or has other concerns.

Failure to participate can result in your claim being dismissed or the matter referred to law enforcement if there is a suspicion of insurance fraud.

Dennis Beaver Practices law in Bakersfield and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to  (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@Gmail.com. Also, visit dennisbeaver.com.

