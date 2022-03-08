As I write today’s column a cold wind blows outside, following a disappointing chance for rain.
The initial forecast called for up to .75 inches in some areas, unfortunately that turned into around .5 on our vineyard near Los Alamos. Now it looks like we are in for a couple of cold nights with temperatures dipping down to the high 20s in some areas during the early morning hours.
Luckily most of our winegrapes are still dormant, but we have a few blocks that have pushed new tender buds. We will be frost protecting those along with other growers with sensitive crops throughout the area. The forecast is for a couple of nights of cold temperatures and then it’s supposed to warm up. We will see.
March is Ag month and the 22nd of this month is National Ag Day. The Agricultural Council of America hosts the campaign that began in 1973 on a national level to help communities across America understand and celebrate the contribution of agriculture in our everyday lives. The Council wants Americans to understand how food and fiber products are produced, value the role agriculture plays in maintaining a strong economy along with providing the safe, abundant and affordable products we use every day.
We need to remind folks that agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear on a daily basis. By building awareness, the Agricultural Council of America is encouraging young people to consider the opportunities for a lifetime career in agriculture.
Im glad to say that here, close to home, many young folks are enrolling in Allan Hancock College’s agriculture classes thanks in part to the tireless dedication of Erin Krier and a commitment from the College. Erin teamed up with Teri Bontrager from the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau to co-sponsor a Young Farmer and Rancher club on campus.
Both of our kids were members and this year our son Clayton was elected president. As I recall back in 1976 when I was going to Allan Hancock we had a small ag business club that I may have been president of as well, history repats itself.
One of the things I remember going to Allan Hancock back then was a trip organized by Dr. Howard Ramsden. Howard, as he liked us to call him, set up a trip to tour the Semi-Tropic Water District near Wasco and tour the Edmonston pumping plant which pushes water from the California aqueduct, over the Tehachapi mountains, south toward Los Angeles.
It is the highest single-lift pumping plant in the world. It was a great and unforgettable experience for me.
I have always wanted to share that experience with local, young and upcoming agriculturalists to broaden their perspective of agriculture statewide. After being thwarted by COVID-19 over the past two years, I was finally able to put a two-day tour together for the kids in the YF&R program.
The tour will start with Semi Tropic and finish the first day with the Kern County Water Bank. The next day they travel to Tulare County, where they will tour a state-of-the-art dairy, along with an almond orchard owned by Joey Airoso and his wife Laurie. Joey represents Tulare County and serves with me on the State Farm Bureau Board.
The tour starts on March 22, Ag Day. I am going to try and tag along for at least the first day of the tour. I want to thank Jenny Holtermann from Bakersfield who helped set up the Kern County tours, Jenny also served on the California State Farm Bureau Board and is a true advocate for agriculture.
Remember to thank a farmer as you sit down to eat, not only this month, but every month.