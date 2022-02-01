As we begin the month of February, farmers and ranchers are optimistically looking for this month to bring much needed rainfall to our area. Historically February can be a wet month, hopefully the high pressure off our coast will move on, lowering the storm track to move in our direction.
Our pruning crews continue to move through the vineyard with daytime temperatures reaching into the low 70s, with thankfully cool evenings bringing frosty mornings, keeping our vines dormant for the time being. I don’t recall a weather pattern quite like this one, but it seems like every year is different, part of our new “normal” I guess.
I am finding that as I get older, I need to keep reminding myself that change for the most part is good. I have a picture of our kids, Kathleen and Clayton on my desk when they were around 3- and 4-years old, riding their pedal John Deere tractors in the vineyard picking grapes in the early fall.
Those are memories I truly cherish, but I am also excited about what the future holds for them, as Kathleen graduates from Cal Poly in June and Clayton moves on to Cal Poly next year.
I see the changes to Los Alamos, where we are really newcomers compared to many folks in the area. I am watching a sleepy, rural, Mayberry-like town evolve into new businesses and buildings filling once empty lots, catering to tourists from out of town.
We still get our mail delivered to the small post office located in the middle of town. It was handy when we used to take the kids to elementary school, and we didn’t want anyone looking through a rural mailbox at the entrance to the ranch. Depending on when we went to the post office, we could meet one or two local folks along with a livestock trailer loaded with horses parked along the curb, usually with the engine left running.
Most of the time you would know each other inside, say hello and go about your business. Last week I went in to get our mail and the streets were full of parked cars and people walking, checking out the restaurants and shops along the way, which all-in-all is a good thing, I think. I did have to park down the street aways as there were no free parking spots at the post office.
Once inside there were three of four folks waiting in line in the lobby, none of whom I knew. I held the door for a woman coming out who seemed to be in quite a hurry. I don’t think she even looked up as she passed by and went through the door, maybe she was thinking about her business back in Los Angeles as she climbed into her Range Rover and speed off down Bell Street. I guess we all have our good and bad days, most of the time when I hold the door for folks, they do say thank you.
After my trip to the post office, I went up to Farm Supply to buy a few sacks of feed for Kathleen’s horses. Most of the time I run into folks there that are into the rural lifestyle in one way or another. I enjoyed talking to a longtime rancher who was buying a new rope, we talked briefly about when the next rain was coming and shared that our families were all healthy and we both went about our business.
That trip to Farm Supply was a little therapeutic, it reminded me that while change can be good, we still live in a pretty special place, that hopefully is able to hang on to its rural traditions for many years to come.
