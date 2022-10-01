Dr. Kevin Walthers

You probably know that colleges are accredited. But what exactly does that mean? And what’s the difference in standards for community versus proprietary colleges?

Glad you asked.

Allan Hancock College is a member of the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC), the only regional accrediting body dedicated solely to monitoring two-year institutions.

Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D., is the superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College. The final draft of the college’s ISER can be found at hancockcollege.edu/accreditation/drafts.php.

