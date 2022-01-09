The new year is a time for renewed optimism and hope – and a chance to reflect on the past year and what we can learn from it.
As 2021 wound to a close, we lost NFL (and American) legend John Madden. Many on the Central Coast, and especially those of us at Allan Hancock College, have long taken pride in the fact that Madden served as our head football coach early in his career. We posted an old yearbook picture on the college’s social media accounts with Madden talking to three of his assistant coaches: Ernie Zampese, Jim Wood, and Dick Mannini.
As I looked at that photo, I thought about what it must have been like for those four 20-somethings just starting their coaching careers. Certainly they did not imagine rising to the NFL Hall of Fame, but the four men in that picture each went on to have storied careers in their own right.
Zampese would spend more than 30 years as an NFL coach, including as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, winning Super Bowl XXX. Wood went on to become the head coach at New Mexico State and then was a head coach in the Canadian Football League. Mannini had his own prolific career that included stints as the head coach at Santa Maria High School, Rio Hondo College, St. Mary’s College and San Francisco State University. He was inducted into the Cal Poly Hall of Fame in 2010.
The modest beginnings for Madden and his assistants at Allan Hancock College changed the lives of countless young men for decades, and even altered the trajectory of the NFL. Almost 60 years after these legendary figures roamed our campus in relative anonymity, we can learn a lesson about opening doors and removing barriers – what we now refer to as changing the odds.
Today’s college students face challenges that students would have never imagined 60 years ago. Tuition at AHC was free back then, and housing was plentiful. Students worked part-time jobs to pay rent and afford food, and still have some money to grab a burger or a movie. Most college students in the 1960s had parents who also attended college.
Today’s Hancock students are overwhelmingly the first in their families to attend college. Almost all of our students hold a job not just for “extras” but to help their families pay rent and afford basic daily living expenses. Even with support from state and federal financial aid, students struggle to make ends meet.
The latest data from United Way’s Real Cost Measure show that a family of four in Santa Barbara County with one elementary school child and a teen will need to make $80,000 per year just to cover the basics – that’s more than three minimum wage jobs.
Supporting basic needs for students is central to changing the odds at Hancock. This year, we supported more than 150 single parent families with holiday meals, offered weekly food share opportunities, provided no-cost textbook rentals to students, and managed emergency loans for student veterans. These programs are on top of the Hancock Promise Plus program (providing free tuition for all full-time students through Spring of 2023) and the ongoing Hancock Promise (providing one year of free tuition to all local high school graduates).
These programs are working – more than half of our local high school graduates enroll at Hancock and we are seeing record levels of program completion and transfer as a result.
Today’s students may seem vastly different than those from the 1960s, but their dreams and ambitions are the same as every generation. Students today are incredibly talented, hardworking, creative and compassionate. When you support the Hancock Promise, you are unlocking potential that will someday transform our community or nation in the way those four coaches did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.