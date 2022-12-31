In many ways, 2022 might seem like it was a pretty bad year for Americans on the political right. After all, the year saw record budget deficits, spending bills loaded with corporate welfare, a legally dubious student loan scheme, and disappointing election results for the Republican Party.

Despite all this, the year actually had a variety of genuine triumphs that people who believe in limited government ought to celebrate. The Republican Party learned some important lessons in the elections (if they listen), life opened up, markets showed their promise in solving major problems, while federal institutions delivered a few important limited government victories.

Let’s start with elections. Fringe candidates lost while competent, limited-government advocates won. Take Georgia: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has a long list of conservative accomplishments in areas ranging from electoral reform to a bureaucracy-light effort to help the state’s poorest residents during the COVID pandemic.

Eli Lehrer is president and co-founder of the R Street Institute.

Recommended for you