I’m registered as a Republican. So when my family and I moved to Hanford from San Jose a year and half ago, I looked for the Republican Party Headquarters in Hanford.
I used Apple Maps on my iPhone to search for “Republican party hq, Hanford, Ca.” I got an address of 222 W. 7th Street. Sure enough, the little pointer on the map pointed to that exact spot on 7th Street near the corner of Brown Avenue.
But when I drove there, it’s a vacant lot! Acres of flat concrete with a few trees. There’s a phone number given, but it is “disconnected or no longer in service.”
Next, I searched for the Republican Party booth at Hanford’s Thursday Night Marketplace. These delightful weekly events have bands, pony rides, and booths with food and handicrafts. Many civic and community organizations have booths there. A church has a booth. Crossroads Pregnancy Center has a booth. This newspaper, the Sentinel, has a booth. The Democratic Party has a booth. But there is no Republican Party booth at these festivals.
I know California is a blue (mostly Democrat) state, but come on!
Local political organizations are particularly important now for two reasons:
1. The November mid-term election is approaching fast, like a freight train, and political attack ads are now bombarding voters on YouTube and all news outlets. This mid-term election is crucial because many local, state, and federal offices are being filled, and important propositions are on the ballot.
In these attack ads, the accusations are loud and clear, but the party affiliation of (a) the candidate being attacked and (b) the candidate or organization making the attack never seems to be stated.
2. California has “open primary” elections where voters registered to any party can vote for candidates of any political party. Even in the general election – in the actual election that will seat new officials – the party affiliation of candidates has been demoted.
On the ballot candidates no longer have a “party affiliation”; they now have a “party preference.” So whether a candidate is Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, etc. is treated as less important. In the “fog of war” runup to election day, you can’t tell a candidate’s political party underneath the barrage of flame-throwing attack ads. It’s hidden.
But it is crucial to know which party is backing which candidates and propositions. A politician’s political party is a good shorthand indicator of his or her whole attitude on the issues. We should not have to wait until a couple of days before the election to read the official Kings County Voter Information Guide to find out who is who.
I have heard that the Republican Party booth was actually kicked out of Hanford’s Thursday Night Marketplace gatherings in Civic Park this year because a loud argument broke out in that booth between two factions of the party.
If that is true, the Republicans should resolve the dispute internally, apologize to Marketplace organizers, and promise to behave in the future.
Facebook shows a Republican Party booth in years gone by.
Marketplace organizers should then give Republicans permission to represent themselves at a booth, just as the Democrats do. Unfortunately, these wonderful gatherings ended this year on Oct. 12, but in the future the Republicans need a booth there. Other parties (Greens, Libertarians, etc.) should be welcome too – provided they follow the rules.
One more example of how Hanford has been scoured of any trace of a Republican Party: David Valadao is the Republican candidate for the U.S. Congress. His office in Hanford is permanently closed!
I am still looking for the Republican Party in Hanford – or anywhere in Kings County.
Why is it so hard to find?
Thomas J. Shea II is a Hanford resident.