I’m registered as a Republican. So when my family and I moved to Hanford from San Jose a year and half ago, I looked for the Republican Party Headquarters in Hanford.

But I could not find it.

I used Apple Maps on my iPhone to search for “Republican party hq, Hanford, Ca.” I got an address of 222 W. 7th Street. Sure enough, the little pointer on the map pointed to that exact spot on 7th Street near the corner of Brown Avenue.

Thomas J. Shea II is a Hanford resident.

Recommended for you