So is the Gavin Newsom boomlet for president — or whatever it was — really over?

Over the weekend, Politico columnist Jonathan Martin reported that on election night, he overheard Newsom personally telling President Joe Biden — who had called to congratulate the governor on his re-election — that he wouldn’t run for president even if Biden bowed out.

“I’m all in; put me in coach,” Martin said Newsom told Biden. “We have your back.”

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

